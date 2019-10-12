Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report sales of $229.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.00 million and the highest is $230.00 million. Rogers reported sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $946.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.10 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $201,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth $211,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.20. Rogers has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

