Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $272.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $275.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $272.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

LIVN stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,676. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $77,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,338.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,545 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

