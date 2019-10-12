Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 2,435,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,716. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,063,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,870,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 464,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

