Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 317,877 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. 2,437,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

