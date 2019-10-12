Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,806.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 236,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

CAR traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $28.44. 19,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

