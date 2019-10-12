Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,397,000 after buying an additional 2,481,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 2,240,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,503,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

