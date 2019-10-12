Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to announce sales of $916.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.29 million and the lowest is $879.88 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $884.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $26,559,249.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.