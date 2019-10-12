Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Kinross Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. 13,826,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,306,030. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,978,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 873,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13,062.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.