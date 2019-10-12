Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $184.55 million, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $189.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,183. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

