Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $837.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.00 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $768.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,144,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,438,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. 1,577,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,075. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

