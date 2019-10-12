Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVCY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 20,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,933. The firm has a market cap of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.