Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will post $53.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $55.62 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $47.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $212.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.12 million to $216.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $235.08 million, with estimates ranging from $215.09 million to $265.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 243.33, a quick ratio of 243.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

