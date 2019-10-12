Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 30th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA opened at $2.78 on Friday. Yuma Energy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

