YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.01. YRC Worldwide reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 230.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover YRC Worldwide.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YRCW. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

YRCW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 1,486,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 217,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 142,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.