Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Up 6.8%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), approximately 376,639 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

