Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in September

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 30th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,320.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

