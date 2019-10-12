Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $286.38

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.38 and traded as high as $277.00. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 12,948 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $54.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.46.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

