Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at $47,704,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

