WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.85. 172,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $358,039.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,563.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,605.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $3,307,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

