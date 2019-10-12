Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Buys A$1,772,894.70 in Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Andrew Wood purchased 135,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.05 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,772,894.70 ($1,257,372.13).

Shares of WOR opened at A$12.76 ($9.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is A$14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. Worleyparsons Limited has a 1-year low of A$10.72 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of A$19.31 ($13.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Worleyparsons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

