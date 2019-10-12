Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WK. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 309,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,406. Workiva has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,038 shares of company stock valued at $65,540,888 in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 75,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 209,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

