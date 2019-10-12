Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €196.28 ($228.24).

ETR WDI opened at €142.05 ($165.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of €147.27 and a 200-day moving average of €140.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1-year high of €187.00 ($217.44).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

