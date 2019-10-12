Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.00. 1,836,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,989. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

