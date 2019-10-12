Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,562,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

