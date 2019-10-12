Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

MO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

