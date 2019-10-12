Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 22,797,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.