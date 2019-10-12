Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,209.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,174.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

