Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.67

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $245.67 and traded as low as $215.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 13,816 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

Get Wincanton alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.50. The stock has a market cap of $286.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.