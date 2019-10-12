WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the quarter. WillScot makes up 5.3% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WillScot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,622,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 75.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,370 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 29.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 257,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. WillScot Corp has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

