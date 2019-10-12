Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,820 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145,659 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $6,419,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 455,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 196,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,184,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,189,012. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

