Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,441 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 201,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

