Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 265,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,179. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

