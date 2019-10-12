Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 401,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

