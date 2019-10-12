Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 4,969,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,575. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

