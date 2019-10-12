Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,052 BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

