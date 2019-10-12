Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

PNFP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,871. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 7,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $416,252.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 225,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,850,311.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,687,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,281. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

