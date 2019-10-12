Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

