WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 30th total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.60. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

