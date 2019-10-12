WeTrust Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $620.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00207961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.01026570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

