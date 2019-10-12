Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

