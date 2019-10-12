Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $191,000 Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,263,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGO opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

