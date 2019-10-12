Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,132 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 2,823,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,999,996.50. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 1,411,764 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $11,999,994.00. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

