Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 634.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

