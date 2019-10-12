Wells Fargo & Co Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $53.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMED. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

