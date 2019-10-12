Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $271.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $261.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.
Shares of DPZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. 879,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,066. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,469,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.