Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $271.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $261.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. 879,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,066. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,469,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.