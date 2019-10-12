Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,788,000 after acquiring an additional 818,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,714 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21.

