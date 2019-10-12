Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 396 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.62. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

