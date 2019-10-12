Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 354 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $53,596.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $20,026.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,125 shares of company stock worth $6,597,327 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

