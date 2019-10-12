Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 310 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

