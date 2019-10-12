Welch & Forbes LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 433.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

LECO stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

